Say a prayer for Ohio-born TikTok-er @only_livonce, who recently made a trip home because she learned something incredibly disturbing about her family.

Her family, you see, is planning to vote for Donald Trump this year:

This is such an emergency that she’s willing to put off a first date with Paige even though they just reconnected. That’s how serious this is.

Totally normal and not at all unhinged.

Maybe her family should stage an intervention with her.

