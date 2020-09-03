https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fraud-10-reported-covid-19-deaths-35-reported-cdc-due-poisoning-trauma-unintentional-injuries/

The death rates for COVID are questionable at best.

And you won’t believe the category for 10% of the COVID-19 deaths for individuals under the age of 35.

On Saturday night we posted an article about COVID-19 – SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

The gist of the article is that COVID-19 is not nearly as deadly as first projected by the WHO and then by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Based on CDC numbers this past week only 6% of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 were instances where the only factor in the individual’s death was due to COVI9-19.

From the CDC website.



For all the other deaths reported by the CDC linked to COVID-19, the individuals who passed away had 2-3 other serious illnesses or co-morbidities. This comes from actual data from the CDC and was posted by Mel Q on Twitter.

Despite ABC, CBS and FOX news running reports the days following our report, Twitter took down Mel Q’s tweet that was retweeted by the President and CNN created a hit piece suggesting the information based on CDC data was false. It was not.

Fact checkers attacked the Gateway Pundit’s post. Some claimed that the above is not true because all of the COVID-19 deaths reported by the CDC are caused by COVID-19. But this is not the case.

According to noted Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD and author:

“The CDC guidelines allow excess leeway for true non-COVID-19 primary causes of death to be ignored, especially among the frail of any age group, with serious chronic or acute co-morbidity, when such persons simply test “PCR positive” for COVID-19 within 30-60 days of their demise. This kind of inappropriate coding could affect a large percentage of CDC-designated “C19 deaths.” Moreover, absent detailed justification, immediately, the CDC must remove those > 5000 “C19 deaths” (as of 8/26/20 https://cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm), associated with “Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events”)

Today Dr. Bostom shared more an the absurd category for COVID1-19 deaths labeled “Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning, and other adverse events”:

CDC data inflates (still) minimal C19 mortality risk in those <35yo by disproportionate inclusion of illegitimate/absurd “C19 trauma/poisoning deaths”–i.e., “testing+” while dying from trauma/poisoning etc–in that age range (9/2/20 update) https://t.co/MtzEGBcaxO pic.twitter.com/IKZLHp3MCz — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 3, 2020

Based on a cursory review of the CDC’s COVID-19 death counts, it is clear there are deaths designated as COVID-19 deaths that likely are not caused or even related to COVID-19.

