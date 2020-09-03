https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/03/this-is-quite-incredible-time-to-play-is-this-a-cnn-anchor-joe-biden-press-secretary-or-both-video/

We’ve already had a few stories about what happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin today during Joe Biden’s visit. It was a day full of stumbles and fumbles for Biden that helped explain why the Biden campaign really wanted to keep Biden at home instead of out and about. But at least Team Biden can count on their friendlies in the media no matter what. For example, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, host of “America’s Newsroom,” had a rave review of Biden that could double as a video application to be Joe’s press secretary:

Fine piece of Biden surrogacy here from CNN’s Brooke Baldwin pic.twitter.com/7zi95Hfi33 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 3, 2020

Here is @BrookeBCNN standing in for the @JoeBiden campaign for CNN. Do you call this news, @brianstelter? pic.twitter.com/B3mos2t7YO — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

“Journalism,” CNN-style!

When Biden can’t speak for himself, CNN speaks for him? This is quite incredible. https://t.co/nwQW2i9tT3 — Nicholas Barang (@NicholasBarang) September 3, 2020

Hahaha… All that just as the woman with the scripted question walks up about to drop a bomb! — Ruby Dooby Arrive On Time (@parler: takedatrain (@TakeDaTrain) September 3, 2020

Journalism is dead. Written down questions. Written down answers. — MsTonyDee (@CarmiOnTheVerge) September 3, 2020

Lol that’s not a new channel that is a fan club — Dtrain (@dtrain3412) September 3, 2020

