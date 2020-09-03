https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/thousands-supporters-watch-president-trumps-pennsylvania-rally-overflow-lot-video/

President Trump arrived in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Thursday evening for a rally.

This is President Trump’s second visit to the key battleground state in two weeks.

The latest Rasmussen poll shows the presidential race all tied up in Pennsylvania.

Supporters were so excited about President Trump’s visit that they lined up several hours ahead of the rally and stood in the pouring rain.

The crowd roared when President Trump touched down at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Crowd roars as @realDonaldTrump touches down in Latrobe, PA. pic.twitter.com/vc0RDyA9XB — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 3, 2020

The crowd cheered as President Trump took the stage.

THOUSANDS more were in the overflow lot! These are the supporters who couldn’t make it in the rally due to the large crowd size.

The primary OVERFLOW crowd at the @realDonaldTrump Peaceful Protest in Latrobe, Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/31Y40L6NKs — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 3, 2020

A better scene OUTSIDE of @realDonaldTrump’s rally in Latrobe, PA: pic.twitter.com/WJRHnd7AHs — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 4, 2020

Meanwhile, this is what Biden’s support looked like in Kenosha today:

