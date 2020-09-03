https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/sen-ted-cruz-frustrated-lack-accountability-trump-russia

Sen. Ted Cruz says that he, like many other Americans, is “frustrated” by the lack of accountability for the political weaponization of federal law enforcement and national security agencies during the Trump-Russia investigation.

The Texas Republican said that those responsible for the illegal conduct, which persisted even after Donald Trump’s 2016 election, must face more consequences.

During an interview Wednesday on the John Solomon Reports podcast, Cruz said “the people who broke the law need to be prosecuted, and they need to go to jail,” but so far there has been too little accountability.

He remarked that “the Obama-Biden administration had embedded hard partisans within law enforcement that continued to wage a never-ending attack on the president and to be willing to lie, cheat and steal to do it.”

When asked who he believes was the mastermind behind the misconduct, Cruz said that top U.S. officials including former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, “were intimately involved.”

While he explained that Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has the ultimate decision-making authority about whether to call people to testify before the committee, Cruz said he would like the South Carolina Republican to call before the committee the individuals who were present during a January 2017 White House meeting that included Obama, Biden, Comey and others.

