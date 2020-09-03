https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-announces-he-will-cut-his-own-hair-like-an-ordinary-american/
Trump Announces He Will Forgo Salons And Cut His Own Hair Like An Ordinary American
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Nancy Pelosi caused a bit of a stir this week when footage was released of her not wearing a mask getting her hair cut in a salon, an obvious setup that she was forced to take part in at gunpoint.
The president, a genius strategist and master politician, saw an opportunity. He quickly called a press conference and declared that he would continue cutting his own hair like an ordinary Amercan.
“Nancy may think she’s too good to cut her hair, but not me. I’m a regular American, just like you,” Trump announced solemnly before producing a pair of scissors, placing a bowl on his head, and giving himself a haircut.
“Until regular Americans can get their hair cut at the salon, I will cut my hair myself in solidarity.”
Trump remarked that the haircut was “beautiful” and “maybe the best one I’ve ever gotten” afterward.
At publishing time, Trump had ordered a Flowbee on Amazon.
Breaking: PayPal Now Available
Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.
American Tourist Surprised That Everyone In England Speaks In ‘Worship Leader’ Accent