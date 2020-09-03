https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515084-trump-denies-report-he-called-us-service-members-buried-in-france

President TrumpDonald John TrumpKenosha mayor lifts curfew citing several ‘peaceful’ nights MSNBC’s Joy Reid concedes ‘framing’ of Muslim comments ‘didn’t work’ Conway says even more ‘hidden, undercover’ Trump voters will help him win reelection MORE on Thursday angrily denied a report in The Atlantic that he denigrated U.S. service members, calling it “fake news” and a “disgrace” and suggesting the author and his sources are “liars.”

“If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re low lifes and they’re liars. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews after a campaign stop in Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

“So, I just think it’s a horrible horrible thing. It made a great evening into frankly a very sad evening when I see a statement like that. No animal, nobody, what animal would say such a thing?” Trump continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlantic, citing multiple anonymous sources, reported Thursday that Trump cancelled a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris, France, in 2018 because he worried his hair would be disheveled by the rain.

Trump also reportedly asked senior staff during a meeting before the planned visit: “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

The magazine also reported that Trump referred to U.S. Marines who were killed at Belleau Wood during World War I as “suckers” because they died.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump claimed that he wanted to go to the cemetery in France but was unable to because of heavy rainfall in Paris, and that the U.S. Secret Service would not allow him to motorcade there.

“The Secret Service told me, you can’t do it. I said I have to do it. They said you can’t do it,” Trump said. “Now somebody makes up this horrible story that I didn’t want to go.”

The Atlantic also reported that Trump told senior staff he wouldn’t support the funeral of Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainDemocrats hold lead in Arizona, North Carolina Senate races: poll Harrison says he’s running against a different Lindsey Graham than in the past Politics of fear finds home in 2020 campaign MORE (R-Ariz.), who he also called a “loser,” and grew angry when he saw flags at the White House lowered at half-staff to recognize the senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has publicly criticized McCain, who was a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, including during his 2016 presidential campaign when then-candidate Trump said he preferred people “who weren’t captured.” He has also publicly called him a “loser.”

Trump insisted Thursday that he disagreed with McCain but approved the lowering of the flag to half-staff and the use of an Air Force plane to transport McCain’s casket from Arizona.

Trump also refuted the story in a series of tweets, calling it a “disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election.”

I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

The president made the remarks to reporters after stepping out of the plane, but took no questions.

Prior to the president’s remarks, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsThe time for HELP is now: Senate should pass bill to expedite recovery following natural disasters McConnell seeks to protect vulnerable Republicans with COVID-19 vote Pelosi, Mnuchin talk stimulus but stalemate remains MORE told reporters aboard Air Force One that that Trump denied the claims in the story “in very emphatic terms.”

“He was more offended by them,” Meadows said of Trump’s reactions to the claims in the story.

Meadows, who was not working in the White House at the time, echoed Trump in saying he was unable to fly because of the weather and that he tried for two hours to arrange for a motorcade.

Numerous White House officials and Trump allies have vocally denied details reported by The Atlantic. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that it was “garbage.”

“I see President @realDonaldTrump consistently express his heartfelt gratitude and absolute admiration for our brave men and women in uniform,” McEnany tweeted. “Just yesterday, he was truly humbled to be in the presence of our courageous World War II veterans.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

