The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List is highlighting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s radical abortion stances in a six-figure newspaper ad buy, the group announced Thursday.

The group announced the ad buy ahead of a Sep. 9 event with Vice President Mike Pence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — part of its multi-state Life Wins! tour pushing voters to examine where the Biden ticket stands on abortion.

“Which will your conscience allow you to choose?” the advertisement asks, adding that the Democratic Party supports abortion up until birth, leaving “a baby born alive after attempted abortion” to die and funding late-term abortions with taxpayer dollars.

The ad will be placed in Pennsylvania newspapers, according to a news release.

“Life is winning across the nation,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“It is an honor to partner with the Vice President to shine a spotlight on the Pennsylvania communities working hard to build up pro-life resources to provide for the needs of mothers and their children.”

Biden has changed his position on abortion. As early as 1973, a 30-year-old Biden said that the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade had gone “too far.” He said a year later that a woman should not have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body” and repeatedly voted for pro-life legislation as a senator.

It was not until June 2019 that the former vice president flipped his stance on the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Biden’s running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, promised as a presidential candidate to codify Roe v. Wade, require judicial nominees to support Roe v. Wade, repeal the Hyde Amendment, require private insurers to cover abortion and contraception, make abortion drugs and birth control available over the counter, preserve funding for Planned Parenthood and much more.

Harris has a long history of advocating for increased abortion access. She has voted against abortion bills protecting the unborn after 20 weeks of pregnancy and babies born alive after failed abortions.

Pro-life groups have condemned the Biden-Harris ticket as the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in American history.”

