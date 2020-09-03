https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-fraternal-order-police-press-conference?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Friday said he was “honored” to receive the endorsement of the Delaware chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, a designation the president received alongside the national organization’s endorsement as well.

Trump at a Friday press conference told Just the News that the Delaware chapter’s passing over Biden for the endorsement demonstrated “how pathetic the Democrats are when it comes to crime, when it comes to law and order.” Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for nearly 40 years prior to his assuming the role of vice president in 2009.

The police union as a whole had earlier on Friday—during an exclusive interview with Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon—given its unanimous endorsement of Trump, with organization President Patrick Yoes stating that Trump “has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day.”

“The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation,” Yoes said. “He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

The union represents about 355,000 officers nationwide.

The FOP’s endorsement comes several weeks after Trump also received the endorsement of the Police Benevolent Association of the Ciy of New York, with organization President Patrick Lynch stating that it was the first time he could recall his union had endorsed a president in nearly four decades.

