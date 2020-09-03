https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-slams-questions-reporters-asked-rival-biden-says-they-were-meant?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Friday evening criticized campaign reporters for asking Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden what he considered easy questions “meant for a child.”

Trump made the comments about four hours after Biden gave a campaign speech in hometown Wilmington, Delaware, after which reporters asked several questions including what did the unflattering comments attributed to the president in a widely debunked story in The Atlantic say about his “soul.”

“I watched the interview with sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump said to reporters at his White House press conference. “You didn’t ask questions like that. They were, like, meant for a child.”

Pointing at the reporters, Trump continued, “What do you think? Take a look at those questions that they asked him. They were not meant for a grown up. They were meant for a child.”

After the Biden speech, a second reporter asked the candidate whether he had received a coronavirus test without asking about the result.

