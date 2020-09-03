https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/03/trump-threatens-to-withhold-federal-funding-from-democrat-run-riot-torn-cities/

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from several major cities in the country that are facing widespread riots and violence, on the grounds that their mayors are allowing “anarchy, violence, and destruction,” as reported by CNN.

This plan is being carried out by the White House Office of Management and Budget, which is requesting reports from various federal agencies on the status of several key cities that are facing far-left riots, looting, and other acts of destruction, reducing them to what the official White House memo referred to as “anarchist jurisdictions.” Among the specific cities being focused on are Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington, New York City, and Washington, D.C, all of which are run by Democrat mayors who have repeatedly defied President Trump’s suggestions to quell the violence, and have repeatedly refused his offers to send in federal agents.

“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” the memo reads. “It is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.”

The ongoing riots, often carried out by the far-left terror groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter, have been continuing largely due to being permitted by certain mayors who politically agree with the groups. In recent days, as the rioting has clearly become unpopular with the vast majority of the American public, some Democratic mayors have used the riots as a political football and have attempted to blame President Trump for them. One example is Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D-Ore.), who, without any evidence, blamed President Trump and his supporters for the violence over the weekend, which resulted in Antifa hunting down and executing a Trump supporter named Aaron Danielson.

