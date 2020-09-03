http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UfpL3O-QWko/

This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) caught flak for being caught on camera, getting a haircut indoors and without a mask, both of which defy California’s shutdown order.

Pelosi responded to the criticism by saying she was “set up” by the salon owner.

Dallas, TX salon owner Shelley Luther, now a candidate for a state senate seat, was fined and jailed for re-opening her salon during the coronavirus lockdown, despite a court order requiring her to close down her business. Luther, on Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” joined those critical of Pelosi, saying politicians these days think “they are better than us and they can do whatever they want.”

“This doesn’t surprise me at all. I mean, this is what we’ve come to expect from politicians these days — thinking they are better than us and they can do whatever they want,” Luther advised.

Luther, who said she defied the court order earlier this year to provide for her family, said Pelosi’s claim she was “set up” is “disgusting” and “a joke.”

“That’s a joke, and for anyone that believes that, they’ve got to be kidding themselves,” she declared. “And what frustrates me even more is everyone in her party backing her or not saying anything, and that’s what’s wrong with politics these days. They all back each other, no one comes forward and says, ‘You know what, she shouldn’t have done that. … It’s embarrassing.’ Or maybe apologize, but to put this salon owner on the spot and say it was her fault is disgusting.”

Luther went on to say Pelosi “should have taken a personal responsibility” to wear a mask if she is “the one keeping people from working.”

