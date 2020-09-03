https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-added-137-million-jobs-august-unemployment-rate-falls-84?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. economy added 1.37 million jobs in August, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, down from the July figure of 10.2%, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Economists were anticipating a figure around 1.32 million, a slow down from the July figure of 1.76 million. The unemployment rate was expected to dip below the 10% threshold, to 9.8%.

The pace of U.S. rehiring slowed in August, as workers continued to lose their jobs in some fields. One explanation is that the labor market is stalling slightly because of the lack of government stimulus spending. In July, the U.S. had 13 million fewer jobs than in February, prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the country is now looking at about 11.5 million fewer jobs.

Late on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said “the cooperative spirit we had in March and April” between Capitol Hill lawmakers, has dissipated as we move closer and closer to the election.”

The report comes alongside most positive economic news from August. Retails sales, real estate sales, and manufacturing numbers are up, easing out of their coronavirus dips. The stock market has also generally been on the up and up, despite an 800 point tumble it took on Thursday before closing bell. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq climbed above 12,000 for the first time in history, though that status didn’t quite stick as it fell with the rest of the indexes Thursday afternoon,.

