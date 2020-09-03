https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/unemployment-claims-continue-drop/

(FOX NEWS) — The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week, reflecting a steady — if slow — recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and a new government technique in measuring claims.

The latest jobless claims figures from the Labor Department, which cover the week ending Aug. 29, show that 881,000 workers sought aid last week, pushing the total number since the shutdown began to more than 59 million.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 950,000 new claims.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

