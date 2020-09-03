https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/us-divorce-rates-depression-soar-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

It’s not just the loss of jobs, the end of school for children or the nonstop panic the mainstream is stirring up in an effort to knock out President Trump.

The COVID-19 panic is having even more profound effects on the American society.

“The number of people looking for divorces was 34 percent higher from March through June compared to 2019, according to new data collected Legal Templates, a company that provides legal documents,” Fox News reported.

The combination of stress, unemployment, financial strain, death of loved ones, illness, homeschooling children, mental illnesses, and more has put a significant strain on relationships. The data showed that 31 percent of the couples admitted lockdown has caused irreparable damage to their relationships. Interest in separation during quarantine peaked on April 13 — just about 15-20 days into when the vast majority of states began lockdowns.

TRENDING: SHOCKING: Democrat New York Governor Threatens President Trump: He “Better Have an Army” to Protect Him if He Comes to NYC

“This uptick could coincide with what health and human services professionals refer to as the ‘disillusionment phase’ of the Phases of Disaster– the time when optimism turns to discouragement, stress heightens, and negative reactions often occur,” the group wrote.

The stress also affected couples who have not been married long. “In fact, 20 percent of couples who sought divorce who were married within the past five months or less, compared to the just 11 percent in 2019 – doubling the rate,” Fox wrote.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic is now hitting most American across the country. Locked down since March — prisoners in their own homes — mental health is now a serious concern.

“The prevalence of sleep troubles, lethargy, feelings of hopelessness and other depression symptoms in adults across the country has more than tripled since the pandemic began, according to a new study,” Yahoo reports. “In the weeks after the outbreak prompted quarantines and stay-at-home orders, 27.8% of those surveyed had at least one symptom of depression. That compares to just 8.5% of people in 2017 and 2018.”

“These findings serve to alert our attention to yet another impending public health crisis as a result of this pandemic — the increase in cases of major depression,” Dr. Ruth Shim, an expert on cultural psychology at UC Davis, wrote in a commentary that accompanies the report.

Across the board, symptoms of depression were more common in the COVID-19 era than in 2017 and 2018. For instance: • The percentage of men who reported at least one such symptom rose from 6.9% to 21.9%, and for women it increased from 10.1% to 33.3%. • Before the pandemic, 8.4% of Black, white and Latino Americans had at least one symptom of depression. During the pandemic, those figures rose to 24.2%, 26.5% and 34%, respectively. Meanwhile, the percentage of Asian Americans with at least one symptom rose from 4.4% to 23.1%. • In 2020, 38.8% of U.S. adults ages 18 to 39 had at least one symptom of depression, up from 9% in the earlier years. That increase was mirrored among Americans in their 40s and 50s (jumping from 8.5% to 26.8%) and those 60 and above (rising from 7.9% to 14.9%).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

