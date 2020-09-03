https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/03/utterly-glorious-kayleigh-mcenany-kicked-off-wh-presser-by-obliterating-nancy-pelosis-hypocrisy-blame-shifting-and-apology-demand-from-a-small-biz-owner/

Earlier today WH press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did a complete takedown of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who warned that President Trump would need an “army” if he wanted to safely walk the streets of New York City again.

After that, McEnany held her press briefing, which began with a complete dismantling of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s salon excuses and accompanying attempt to blame the business owner for her own hypocrisy. This nearly three-minute a** kicking is worth every second:

.@PresSec just played the Pelosi Hair Salon Video on a loop at the White House Press Briefing. SAVAGE QUEEN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HpFjSVQ7aJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2020

It’s not like Pelosi didn’t have that one coming!

