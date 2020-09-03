https://hannity.com/media-room/vicious-grown-woman-assaults-12-year-old-boy-in-denver-over-pro-trump-yard-sign/

‘ANIMAL’ RIGHTS? MS-13 Gang Boss BEGS NY Judge for Better Prison Conditions

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.07.18

An alleged drug trafficker and MS-13 gang kingpin begged a judge to improve his current prison conditions at a New York penitentiary, saying he was “suffering” at the hands of government personnel and his fellow prisoners.

Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, the 35-year old gang member better known as ‘The Reaper,’ officially complained to a judge in Nassau County this week, adding he was a “human being” who “has a family and children.”

“Discrimination. I’m suffering in this county. They call me ‘El Chapo.’ Die, scary guy,” complained Diaz. “I’m a human being, I have a family. I have children. I’m not able to talk to them… It’s about time that I speak to them because when I get deported, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to speak to them again.”

Diaz was charged with three counts of “operating as a major drug trafficker” and five counts of conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to all crimes earlier this year on Long Island.

