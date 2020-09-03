https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/police-shooting-washingtondc/2020/09/03/id/985341

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., released bodycam footage of a fatal police shooting that showed the suspect brandishing a gun as officers pursued him.

The narrator in the video said officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun on Wednesday. When they approached a vehicle in a parking lot, a person jumped out of the car and started running. Within seconds, the man — later identified as Deon Kay, 18 — displayed a handgun in his right hand.

At that point, one of the officers fired once, striking Kay in the chest and killing him.

Officers recovered the gun that Kay threw as he was being shot. Another person at the scene was also found to have a handgun in his possession and was arrested.

In response to the shooting, protesters took to the streets Wednesday night and marched outside the home of Mayor Muriel Bowser and a police station in the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

