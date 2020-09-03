https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/videographer-discovers-portland-antifa-day-camp-notable-anarchists-like-trumpet-man-reside-immediately-set-upon-slingshots-video/

Videographer ‘Never Alone with Christ’ found the camp where Antifa terrorists have been staying since the rioting started in Portland nearly 100 days ago.

The antifa activists riot all night then head back to their tent city to sleep it off.

While the videographer was filming one of the antifa members came out with a slingshot and started firing rocks at him.

At one point a notable anarchist called “Trumpet Man” came strolling out of a tent in sandals.

Trumpet man looked exhausted.

Maybe it was because he was arrested the other night and then immediately released.

Arrested at the violent #antifa vs Trump caravan clash in Portland, charged & quickly released: Camillo Massagi, 26, aka the antifa “trumpet man” arrested again. https://t.co/Xvr564Y8fj Keith Leiby, 35 https://t.co/FfktY0tRh7 Dorian Folino, 28 https://t.co/7XYp8g7iIO pic.twitter.com/5MGlbmSkGO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 2, 2020

The fabled #AntifaHQ of Portland has been located. The war encampment that houses the #PortlandProtests and all of its demonic secrets are now laid bare to the world. The city is housing them and they have more toilets than The Chaz. Full video @YouTube https://t.co/zhNt2uBrpw pic.twitter.com/hfwmYimM3g — Alan Bings (@AlanBings) September 3, 2020

