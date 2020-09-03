https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/videographer-discovers-portland-antifa-day-camp-notable-anarchists-like-trumpet-man-reside-immediately-set-upon-slingshots-video/

Videographer ‘Never Alone with Christ’ found the camp where Antifa terrorists have been staying since the rioting started in Portland nearly 100 days ago.

The antifa activists riot all night then head back to their tent city to sleep it off.

While the videographer was filming one of the antifa members came out with a slingshot and started firing rocks at him.

At one point a notable anarchist called “Trumpet Man” came strolling out of a tent in sandals.

Trumpet man looked exhausted.
Maybe it was because he was arrested the other night and then immediately released.

