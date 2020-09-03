https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/bill-barr

Steven reviews the latest protests in D.C. over the Deon Kay shooting, Governor Cuomo’s threats to Trump and Pelosi’s doubling down on her lockdown-violating salon visit. He then turns to examine AG Bill Barr’s scathing critique of mail-in voting. Lastly, he takes a look at some of the most outrageous bills up for a vote in CA.

