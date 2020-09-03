http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aT4kv1xqowE/

A Black Lives Matter protester, yelling through a megaphone, informed a group of police officers that they are “criminals” and “murderers” during Wednesday night’s protests in the nation’s capital, while another assessed that cops “need to start being killed like y’all kill us.”

“You’re childish as fuck. Just so you know, he’s not qualified to stop no crime,” a female protester said through a megaphone as she walked up and down a line of police officers following a fatal police-involved shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay, who brandished a weapon during a pursuit that afternoon, bodycam footage of the incident shows.

“Get the fuck out of here,” she said, stating that officers do not know what constitutes a crime.

“How about a kid getting shot in the back. Is that a fucking crime? Is that a crime? Is it a crime that y’all’s budget is way too fucking high but the amount of books in our schools are way too fucking low? Isn’t that a fucking crime? she asked.

“Y’all don’t know what the fuck crime is. Crime is subjective baby,” she continued, telling the cops that they can “commit all the crimes y’all want and that shit’s ok right?”

“So fuck y’all,” she said, calling the cops murderers and accusing them of terrorizing people.

“Ya’ll don’t know shit about crime. Y’all are the criminals. Y’all are the murderers. Y’all are the fucking problem so you’ve got to fucking go. Everybody. Every single mother fucking body,” she said, seemingly singling out a single police officer.

Who the fuck is that n***** protecting? Nobody. Who the fuck do you protect? Nobody,” adding that all they do is “terrorize.”

“So we do not want you in our streets. Because we pay you and you are not serving us. You are not protecting us.” she said as the crowd chanted “No justice, no peace.”

Shortly after, the protester shouted “Fuck your grandmother too” to an officer and mocked a black cop for holding up a flashlight as demonstrators harassed him.

“You’re going to lose your job baby. We’re going to defend the PD and guess what? You’re going to be one of the first motherfuckers to go,” she added. “Can’t wait.”

She later told cops that “it is not a necessity to have y’all.”

“We keep us safe. Not y’all. All y’all do is shoot kids,” she said, joining another protester in calling cops “evil.”

A male protester jumped in and stated that officers need to start being killed.

“Y’all need to start being killed like y’all kill us, and then we might get some fucking respect,” he said:

Matt Perdie

