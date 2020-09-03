https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-dc-police-release-body-camera-footage-fatal-officer-involved-shooting-deon-kay-brandished-firearm-chase/

The DC Metropolitan Police Department has released the body camera footage of the fatal officer involved shooting of Deon Kay.

At approximately 3:51 p.m., uniformed police officers responded to a call to investigate a man in a vehicle with a gun. When they arrived, they found four people in the vehicle. Two of them fled, including Kay.

During the chase, Kay brandished a firearm.

At this point, an officer fired one single shot, hitting Kay in the chest. The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment, but it was unsuccessful.

[embedded content]

A photo of his gun recovered at the scene has also been released by the police department:

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Kay’s social media featured him and a friend pointing guns at the camera.

[embedded content]

The two people who remained in the vehicle, Marcyelle Smith and Deonte Brown, were arrested.

Smith, 19, also had a handgun. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

The other suspect who fled with Kay has not yet been apprehended.

Despite this being a clearly justified shooting, Black Lives Matter protested at the police department and at DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home, before all the information was even made public.

