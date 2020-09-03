https://thehill.com/video/campaign/514972-watch-live-biden-holds-event-in-kenosha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday afternoon to hold a community meeting following the shooting of Jacob Blake and protests that erupted in the city in recent days.

The Biden campaign stop follows a visit to Kenosha by President Trump earlier in the week. Trump focused his visit on a “law and order” message, saying looting and destruction would only be exacerbated under a Biden presidency.

Biden’s message will focus on healing and addressing the “challenges we face,” according to his campaign.

