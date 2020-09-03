https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/03/we-gotta-give-people-facts-joe-biden-reveals-that-a-black-man-invented-the-light-bulb-not-a-white-guy-named-edison/

In a community meeting in a church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Thursday, Joe Biden had something to say about the American educational system and how history is taught. Maybe he’s using the 1619 Project’s curriculum for his hypothetical history class, in which Thomas Edison did not invent the light bulb.

“A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Tom Edison” — Biden just now. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2020

We like the way he whispers it as if it’s some forbidden truth … which can be debunked by a 10-second Google search.

Here’s what Google taught me pic.twitter.com/mi14F2SvSn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2020

Steve Jobs invented the telephone. Well, close. He improved and upgraded the original design invented by A. G. Bell. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) September 3, 2020

😂😂😂 — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 3, 2020

Or as the left would say, he was “mostly” correct. — JustOneWorm (@JustOneWorm1) September 3, 2020

Easily disproven. Do some research — FallbrookDeb (@dmings) September 3, 2020

Calm down. I was expecting this to be another public stroke. I’m shocked he was actually in the ballpark. — Rabbit (@ThisDeadRabbit) September 3, 2020

Uncle Tom Edison? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) September 3, 2020

For real? — Gary (@garyalan82) September 3, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen, your Democratic presidential nominee. — @KevinGutzman (@KevinGutzman) September 3, 2020

Yep and Al Gore invented the internet. True story. — Angela Z (@angela_awz) September 3, 2020

@ddale8 is on it — TPS Report Creator (@ohiomanblotter) September 3, 2020

The fact-checkers are working overtime today — you can just feel it.

Wait, did he actually say that? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 3, 2020

Really? I hadn’t heard about that — moon__battery (@moon__battery) September 3, 2020

That’s because the U.S. history curriculum was born out of systemic racism.

Joe Biden is the chief editor of Babylon Bee. — Khanh Hua (@giakhanh2487) September 3, 2020

Well he was there, so he’d know. — MPow 🇺🇸 (@MPow104) September 3, 2020

I work at a public school, during black and women’s history months they often put up posters with this type of disinformation based on a kernel of truth. It’s always the white man taking credit for stuff a POC or woman has invented. — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) September 3, 2020

Claim – “Air conditioning” Truth – “first person to patent putting air conditioning on an automobile” Which is actually still cool, but they always take more than reality. — Joes Bar and Cult PhD (@JoesBarAndCult) September 3, 2020

Don’t worry, tomorrow it will be true. We have always been at war with Eastasia. — Facts Not Feelings (@VeritasAntequam) September 3, 2020

That’s one Olympic quality pandering. — Daddio (@MusingDave) September 3, 2020

He’s so condescending. — Bettychand (@Bettychand) September 3, 2020

How soon can we get these debates going? — Sarah Jayne (@ShiksaBride98) September 3, 2020

The lights are on but nobody’s home. — Τομ Σ (@tsp0912) September 3, 2020

Whom does he think he’s helping beside himself by saying things like this, besides the Trump campaign’s ad team?

