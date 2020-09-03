https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/03/where-are-the-metoo-people-joe-biden-speaks-with-jacob-blake-on-the-phone-shares-words-from-psalms/

While in Kenosha Thursday, Joe Biden met with the family of Jacob Blake but only spoke with Blake by phone, probably due to the COVID-19 risk of entering a hospital. Plus, Biden probably thought, hey, I’m in the same area code so it won’t be long-distance. Biden says he spoke to Blake for about 15 minutes, and it sounds like he gave him a pep talk.

Joe Biden said he spoke to Jacob Blake, who is now out of the ICU, by phone for about 15 minutes. “He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him. How whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up,” Biden says. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 3, 2020

NOW: BIden says Jacob Blake told him today on a phone call that “nothing is going to defeat him”, and then he quoted Psalms. The family, Biden said, prayed, including prayers for the policeman involved. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 3, 2020

Biden says he met with Jacob Blake’s family and spoke with Blake on the phone. Biden said he shared words from the Psalms with the family and that Blake’s mother told him, “I’m praying for Jacob, and I’m praying for the policeman, as well. I’m praying things change.” — Emily McFarlan Miller (@emmillerwrites) September 3, 2020

That’s great that the family prayed for the policeman involved — though it will probably enrage a large portion of Biden’s base who are now fervently anti-cop — but we wonder if they could have spared a prayer as well for the woman who called 911 on Blake when he showed up at her house.

Did Biden ask about the woman Blake is charged with sexually assaulting, the one who called the cops because he was reportedly violating a restraining order? https://t.co/Yj2LgJet9H — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 3, 2020

As we said in an earlier post, Biden helped spearhead “It’s On Us,” a campaign to stop sexual assault on college campuses, and he’s also managed to slip through the #MeToo movement with some help from supporters like Alyssa Milano.

Dana Loesch writes at her website:

Why haven’t Democrats expressed support for Blake’s victim, whose experience was overshadowed by Blake’s trend of unwise decisions after she called the police? Why has there been zero condemnation of Blake’s actions that created this situation in the first place? Why are professional sports teams and politicians celebrating a guy who fought with cops called by his reported female victim who wanted Blake to simply stop assaulting her? … We may never hear from Blake’s victim — or about her — as cities burn anew because an accused sexual predator fought with cops.

But at least Biden gave Blake a pep talk.

That’s nice. — Edward Harris (@edwardharris251) September 3, 2020

How about his rape victim? Anybody saying prayers for her? — Ruth Rebecca (@Rebecca9Ruth) September 3, 2020

Prayers are fantastic. Did anyone in the prayer group pray for the girlfriend of Blake who called the police in the first place? — Robert Young (@RobertY28178586) September 3, 2020

It is strange how we’ve basically given him sainthood when isn’t he facing some really serious allegations of sexual assault? Are they going to randomly drop those charges? Seems unfair to his victim(s). — Franklin Rolands (@FranklinRolands) September 3, 2020

I’m sure this meeting was really inspiring to serial sexual predators everywhere… — John Coctostan (@coctolstan) September 3, 2020

When does he get to go to jail? — toni (@Bsonmain) September 3, 2020

He sexually assaulted his girlfriend came back to harass her more got shot because he resisted arrest on a DV warrant while in possession of a knife. Turn in your female card. — 🌹Nikita Marie (@RetiredNikitaM) September 3, 2020

I would love to hear from her — Susan (@OSUMeemz) September 3, 2020

I know there will be some women that will sleep better at night knowing he can’t walk again. — Bill Stuker (@billstuker) September 3, 2020

BOOM 💥 — Lisa (@A_2019kag) September 3, 2020

When you pander as much as they do, eventually you’ll run into a conflict. And then you just have to arbitrarily decide which narrative takes precedence. — Fenom (@fenom23) September 3, 2020

l was thinking the same thing…. What is he, Mr. Blake,…. “Not going to give up on?” Sexual harassment of the woman that had the restraining order? — Karen Ketchum (@ketchme2) September 3, 2020

Not giving up is what got him in trouble in the first place. — Scobie Wilcoxon, Sr (@ScobieSr) September 3, 2020

Can you imagine how the victim feels seeing the person who assaulted her get this level of attention, from a presidential candidate no less. Along with all the go fund me proceeds? Not👏one👏mention👏of👏her👏 ☹️ — Parvaze Bashir – Fiery but mostly peaceful (@Parvaze__B) September 3, 2020

I sure hope she has an order for child support against this guy. Any arrears due, she could get paid in a windfall because you know he hasn’t been paying. — Tired Ole Grandma (@kathyth0mas) September 3, 2020

It was disgusting listening them pray for Jacob Blake and not mention his victim. If he wasn’t assaulting someone he would still be running around committing his crimes. — Jamie Fisher (@FisherJamie57) September 3, 2020

I’m so pissed about this. Where’s Alyssa the hisser & metoo? I honestly can’t believe a candidate for Pres. would visit a man who forcefully sexually assaulted a gal or his Vice raising funds to get out peeps that decimated our fellow citizens. Using BLM to fund their campaigns. — Mindy Green (@ceeresults) September 3, 2020

Biden is using Blake to further his political agenda. Blake is just a pawn to him, and he doesn’t care about Blake’s victim as he can’t use her to further his agenda too. — Captain ‘Murica (@CaptainMurica8) September 3, 2020

Her life doesn’t matter to these people. Where are all the #metoo fighters? Where are the activist fighting for her. I wonder how she feels about the gofundme for her alleged assaulter. Shameful. Biden should be removed. — Kristin (@kmcannistraci) September 3, 2020

Biden might be removed from the ticket if he keeps campaigning as he did in Kenosha.

