https://www.theblaze.com/news/white-professor-lying-about-black-identity

Jessica A. Krug, a history professor at George Washington University, “canceled” herself Thursday after admitting in a Medium post to falsely claiming a black identity for much of her professional life.

What are the details?

“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies,” Krug wrote at the opening of the bizarre post titled, “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies.”

“To an escalating degree over my adult life,” she continued. “I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”

With a dizzying sense of self-loathing, Krug would go on to call her lies “the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation … unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial.

She added that the lies were likely spawned by “unaddressed mental health demons” that have plagued her since childhood. But mental health issues, she argued, are no excuse for her grievous sin.

“That I claimed belonging with living people and ancestors to whom and for whom my being is always a threat at best and a death sentence at worst,” she wrote.

A biographical page on George Washington University’s website shows that Krug currently works as an associate professor in the school’s history department, specializing in the history of Africa and the African diaspora, or the dispersion of African peoples across the globe.

Image Source: George Washington University screenshot

What else?

Krug, having confessed her wrongs, went on to pass the fitting sentence — a self-cancelation.

Here’s what she wrote:

I believe in restorative justice, where possible, even when and where I don’t know what that means or how it could work. I believe in accountability. And I believe in cancel culture as a necessary and righteous tool for those with less structural power to wield against those with more power. I should absolutely be cancelled. No. I don’t write in passive voice, ever, because I believe we must name power. So. You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself.

But when evidently prodded by her own conscious as to what exactly a cancellation means for her, she was forced to admit, “I don’t know.”

She insists, however, that the article is not just some dramatic public relations move.

“This isn’t a confession, it isn’t a public relations move, and it damn sure isn’t a shield,” she wrote. “It is the truth, though.”

Krug, who has a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is the author of “Fugitive Modernities: Politics and Identity Outside the State in Kisama, Angola, and the Americas.”

According to her GWU profile, in the book she “interrogates the political practices and discourses through which those who fled from slavery and the violence of the slave trade in Angola forged coherent political communities outside of, and in opposition to, state politics.”

TheBlaze reached out to the email provided on Krug’s university profile for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

