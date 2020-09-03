https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bowser-white-house-monuments-washington/2020/09/03/id/985270

The White House is blasting Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser after the District published a list of historical figures whose names should be removed from public property or “contextualized.”

The Washington Post noted the sites included the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial.

The White House called Bowser a “radically liberal mayor.”

The monument list was compiled by a committee put together by Bowser, a Democrat. However, she did not serve on the panel.

The Post said the list included the statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike and world-famous sites such as the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument — both named for presidents who owned slaves.

Bowser, facing criticism, later modified the committee’s list to remove specific federal properties over which the District has no control, according to the newspaper.

But many were left wondering why she released the information in the first place.

“The mayor usually has very good political instincts,” said Barbara Lang, the former CEO of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce. “I was just surprised that this came out now, quite frankly.”

Lang noted she got texts from friends involved in local politics saying: “Why are we doing this now?”

And a unnamed strategist for the Democrats added: “Democrats need to keep their eye on the ball and not say things that are, on balance, a loser when everything is on the line.”

WTOP reported that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the group’s list “is repeating the same left-wing narrative used to incite dangerous riots: demolishing our history and destroying our great heritage.”

