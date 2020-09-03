https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/white-jewish-lady-admits-pretending-black-entire-career-university-professor-black-history/

A white Jewish lady from a Kansas City suburb has been pretending to be black her entire career as a Black History professor at George Washington University.

Jessica Krug had gone by the name Jessica La Bombalera to lecture on Black history as a radical leftist.

Watch this crazy leftist trash police and “white New Yorkers”:

[embedded content]

La Bombelera had been teaching for years as a black woman.

The Daily Mail reported:

A professor of African American history at George Washington University, who publicly identified as black, has now admitted she is a white woman from Kansas City and has been lying about her race for years. Jessica Krug, 38, revealed on Thursday in a bombshell Medium post that she has lied about being black her entire career and admitted to deceiving her friends and colleagues. She said in the blog post – titled ‘The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies’ -that she is white, Jewish and was raised in Kansas City. ‘For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies,’ she wrote. ‘To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.’ In a video posted online in June of this year under her activist pseudonym, Jessica La Bombalera, Krug denounces ‘all these white New Yorkers who waited four hours with us to be able to speak and then did not yield their time for Black and Brown indigenous New Yorkers’.

