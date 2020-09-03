https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/white-professor-admits-lied-black/

(CBS NEWS) – A White history professor at George Washington University on Thursday admitted to falsely claiming a Black identity. Jessica A. Krug said in a Medium post that she is actually White and Jewish, but that she has “built her life on a violent anti-Black lie.”

Krug wrote that, throughout her adult life, she claimed to have North African, African American and Caribbean heritage. She called her actions the “very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures.”

“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies,” wrote Krug, who is originally from the suburbs of Kansas City.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

