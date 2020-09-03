https://www.theepochtimes.com/woman-assaulted-12-year-old-boy-over-trump-sign-police-say_3487666.html

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old while he was carrying a yard sign that supports President Donald Trump.

Officials said that a woman riding a moped passed the boy and saw the sign.

“The suspect made a U-turn and approached the victim and began assaulting him because of his political banner. The suspect then attempted to take the banner but was unsuccessful,” investigators told local news outlets.

Jesse Rosales, the father of the boy, told The Denver Channel that the woman came up to the 12-year-old and asked: “You want something to look at?” before hitting him several times on the arms and the back of his head. Officials said the woman used a closed fist to hit the child.

The boy was not seriously injured in the incident, Rosales said.

The suspect was described as a white female in her 20s or 30s. She was wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans, and the moped was blue or grey, said officials.

“The father of the victim was made aware of this situation,” a Boulder Police blotter said. “This is still under investigation.”

The boy, who was not identified, also told the Denver Channel that it wasn’t the first time he was targeted because he supports Trump. He said it was the first time an adult attacked him.

“I like showing what I believe in,” the boy told the news outlet. “I didn’t want any conflict—I just wanted to show what I believe in.”

The Republican National Committee called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Democrats in Colorado to “disavow this act of hatred and violence on a child.”

