A woman who attended a town hall event in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to suggest when it was her time to speak that she was told to stick to what was written on a piece of paper.

“My name in Porsche Bennett,” the woman said. “I’m just going to be honest, Mr. Biden, I was told to go off this paper, but I can’t. You need the truth and I’m part of the truth.”

WATCH:

It appears Joe Biden’s campaign is screening the participants at his event in Kenosha and even gave the participants a SCRIPT to read! “I was told to go off this paper but I can’t. You need the truth.” pic.twitter.com/KbHKtgvhVS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2020

