With violence against law enforcement on the rise around the country, a sheriff from Ohio issued a stern warning to all those who think they can get away with it in Butler County: “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back.”

The throw down came from Sheriff Richard K. Jones, and his Wednesday message referred to “lawlessness in the country over the last few months” directed at cops, including “water dumped on police in New York, bricks and frozen water bottles thrown at police as well as officers blinded by lasers in Portland, Oregon.” Jones’ message also noted police were shot at in Chicago as well as in other areas.

“I won’t tolerate it, period,” he added. “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back. I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months. If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform, keep in mind [that] nothing in life is free.”

How did folks react?

By all appearances, those who read Jones’ warning on Facebook were solidly behind his sentiments:

“Every county in the United States needs more sheriffs like this,” one commenter said.

“I live in Butler County. [Sheriff] Jones is for real. He is a good man. DO NOT mess with him or his department,” another commenter warned.

“It’s about time someone is not afraid to do their job and hold lawbreakers accountable for their actions,” another commenter said.

“Thank you for caring about your citizens, officers, and our constitutional rights!!!!” another observer wrote. “Jones rocks!”

“I like the way he thinks,” another commenter said. “Violence in any form against a police officer should not be tolerated, and persons committing harm to a police officer should expect dire consequences. Police officers should be allowed to defend themselves without rebuke.”

No problem speaking his mind

Jones doesn’t seem to have a problem saying what’s on his mind.

After Republican Gov. Mike DeWine made mask-wearing mandatory in July to fight the coronavirus, Jones said he disagreed with the mandate and wouldn’t help enforce it.

“I am not the mask police,” he noted. “That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves.”

He added: “If someone’s sick, I can understand the mask-wearing. But for all of us to have our temperature taken, to have to wear a mask, where’s it going to stop?”



