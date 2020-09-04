https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/americas-law-order-president-fraternal-order-police-nations-largest-police-union-unanimously-endorses-trump-president/

“America’s Law & Order President”

The Fraternal Order of Police on Friday unanimously endorsed Donald Trump for President of the United States.

“On behalf of the 355,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we are proud to unanimously endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States.” the nation’s largest police labor org said on Friday.

On behalf of the 355,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we are proud to unanimously endorse @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States. #FOP4Trump pic.twitter.com/uAF6SWNRnA — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 4, 2020

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this years’s election,” FOP national president Patrick Yoes said in a statement. “Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has show time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day. The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

⚠️ STATEMENT ⚠️ Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Trump for President: The nation’s largest police labor organization gives unanimous support to @realDonaldTrump Click here to read the FOP’s press release ➡️ https://t.co/C6RjxlTzZP pic.twitter.com/E9Y7KBdTlJ — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 4, 2020

Donald Trump is running as the law and order president while Biden and the Marxists controlling the Democrat party are openly calling for defunding police.

Instead of calling for law and order, Biden and Harris attack police officers.

From Biden’s recent campaign ad: “Why in this nation do black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life?”

Biden and Harris are suggesting that police officers are hunting down law abiding blacks “just living their life.”

