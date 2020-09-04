https://notthebee.com/article/please-tell-me-more-about-how-blm-is-about-cares-about-black-people

These are “Black Lives Matter” protesters. Look how they treat this black man:

What a disgusting display. That officer showed incredible poise and grace while being berated in heinous ways and blinded by flashing lights.

BLM is not about black lives. It’s about Marxism. The mob hates this honorable man because they’ve deemed him part of the “oppressor” class, despite his black skin — “black as f***,” as the contemptible screecher with the bullhorn put it.

An absolutely shameful display. Wish I could shake this man’s hand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

