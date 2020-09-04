https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-alleged-portland-shooter-shot-by-law-enforcement

Michael Reinoehl, an Antifa militant who admitted to fatally shooting Aaron Danielson during Portland riot on Aug. 29, was shot dead by law enforcement amid an investigation Thursday night.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, who killed Portland Trump supporter Aaron Danielson, died in Lacey, Wash. My sources are telling me U.S. Marshalls went to arrest him. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

The Post Millennial‘s editor-at-large Andy Ngo confirmed Reinoehl’s death in Lacey, Washington, when United States Marshalls moved to arrest him.

Reinoehl had reportedly fled Oregon and crossed state lines into Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia.

MORE: Reinoehl had fled the state of Oregon and crossed state lines to Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia, where he was killed as they moved in to arrest him. Portland police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier today. — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2020

Reinoehl reportedly left an apartment complex appearing to be armed, The Olympian reported, and entered his vehicle when a shootout began. The shooting occurred in the 7600 block of 3rd Way Southeast in Tanglewilde about 7 p.m. Shots were apparently fired at a traffic stop, KATU reported.

Witnesses at the scene cited an unmarked SUV parked on School Street when the vehicle converged with another on the car at the apartment.

The suspect reportedly exited his car and fired what was believed to be an assault rifle at the SUVs. Bystanders noted hearing 40 or 50 shots, then officers returned fire, hitting Reinoehl.

GRAPHIC: Lacey, Wash. resident records the immediate aftermath of the shooting of Portland antifa militant Michael Reinoehl. Video: Jashon Spencer pic.twitter.com/ZwEvERzEHa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

Four officers allegedly fired their weapons from the Department of Corrections, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, and Lakewood Police Department.

The New York Times reported that an arrest warrant had been issued earlier by the Portland Police Bureau on the same day that VICE magazine published a feature interview with the suspect alleging that he acted in self-defense.

Within the same hour of the news breaking, President Donald Trump called on the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to aid the Portland police in arresting the “cold blooded killer” of Aaron “Jay” Danielson.

“Do your job, and do it fast,” the president tweeted. “Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell!”

Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell! @TheJusticeDept @FBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Earlier this evening, Danielson’s friend Charter Pappas spoke to Tucker Carlson about the shooting.

It was reported that on Antifa message boards Reinoehl’s death was being called a police “execution.”

Antifa accounts in their secret group chatrooms are calling the killing of antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl a police “execution.” Related: Reinoehl said he was in the U.S. Army, but there is no record of that, reports the NYT. pic.twitter.com/ViSDfrPDYN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

An Antifa Twitter account called for the names of the officers involved in Reinoehl’s shooting to be reported, using a pig emoji and listing a site where names could be sent.

