Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was accused of trying to kidnap an infant at a self-checkout line in Arizona.

The Flagstaff Police Department said that the woman was buying groceries at 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 3 in a Flagstaff store when a man who was using the self-checkout area finished and took the woman’s shopping cart with the infant still inside.

The man attempted to leave the store. The woman stopped him from leaving with the infant.

Officials identified the suspect as Jeffrey Roholt, according to Flagstaff police.

Investigators said that during an interview with police, Roholt told them that he thought the shopping cart was his and attempted to leave the store.

Flagstaff Police said that he is now being charged with kidnapping.

“At approximately 1:35 p.m. Detectives were able to view nearby Wal-Mart property video recordings to identify a suspect vehicle. Additional investigation by Detectives led to the identification of the male in the Basha’s video and photographs,” police said.

Other details about the case were not provided. It’s not clear if Roholt has an attorney.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

