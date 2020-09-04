https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/australia-has-gone-mad/
Man arrested for anti-lockdown Facebook post … Aussie Police Bust Down Door!
Australian police broke into this man’s house because he wouldn’t open the door for an incitement warrant. Apparently he was attempting to organize a lockdown protest on Facebook for the following day.
🚨BREAKING🚨 The Victoria police are out of control, now busting down doors over FB posts. @ScottMorrisonMP The line has definitely been crossed.
You’ll be meeting with @DanielAndrewsMP today!
This is not my vision for Australia.#vicpol #auspol #springst #NationalCabinet pic.twitter.com/AGgr2noVHG
— follow Timjbo 🇦🇺 💧stay dry☔ (@Tim_jbo) September 4, 2020