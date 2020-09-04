https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/australia-has-gone-mad/

Posted by Kane on September 4, 2020 1:36 am

Man arrested for anti-lockdown Facebook post … Aussie Police Bust Down Door!

Australian police broke into this man’s house because he wouldn’t open the door for an incitement warrant. Apparently he was attempting to organize a lockdown protest on Facebook for the following day.

