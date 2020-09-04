https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/04/awkward-chuck-schumers-dig-at-trump-over-8-4-unemployment-hits-obama-right-in-the-nards-kellyanne-conway-has-a-receipt/

August was another great month for jobs, for the economy, and for America.

President Trump tweeted about the gains and the expectation that we wouldn’t go below 10% until the end of the year, and who could blame him? Imagine how much better the country would be if blue states weren’t holding people back?

Great Jobs Numbers! 1.37 Million Jobs Added In August. Unemployment Rate Falls To 8.4% (Wow, much better than expected!). Broke the 10% level faster and deeper than thought possible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Chuckles Schumer took a swing at the president (or at least the idjit running his Twitter account did):

8.4% unemployment is nothing to brag about. https://t.co/2HPkedFLy5 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 4, 2020

It is when experts were claiming we wouldn’t drop below 10% until next year AND we’re coming back from a pandemic.

Gosh, you’d think Schumer would be more excited about that 8.4%, considering that was ‘good’ for Obama back in 2012.

Aug 2020 8.4% unemployment (with pandemic)

Aug 2012 8.1% unemployment (Biden VP, no pandemic) https://t.co/OAsbg6VV2B — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 4, 2020

And Obama wasn’t coming back from a pandemic that shut down the country, Chuck.

Ooooops.

The bounceback continues. https://t.co/bqrWmGOwxI — The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) September 4, 2020

Interestingly enough, the same people who were excited to see George Conway tweeting are the same ones shaming Kellyanne for being on Twitter

It’s all a game.

***

