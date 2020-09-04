https://www.dailywire.com/news/barr-lauds-law-enforcement-effort-to-track-down-portland-murder-suspect

Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement on Friday lauding the law enforcement effort to track down the left-wing extremist accused of fatally shooting a supporter of President Donald Trump as a “significant accomplishment” toward making Portland, Oregon, safer.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was a “self-described Antifa member suspected of the alleged murder” who “fled to Washington State, where he was located yesterday by members of a fugitive task force led by the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement partners,” said Barr.

“The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer — is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities,” he continued. “I applaud the outstanding cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement, particularly the fugitive task force team that located Reinoehl and prevented him from escaping justice. The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs.”

In the hours before the fatal police confrontation, Vice News published an interview with Reinoehl during which he seemed to admit to the shooting, saying that he “had no choice but to do” what he allegedly did.

“Lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on because there’s been a lot of propaganda put out there,” said Reinoehl.

He declined to provide details about what he did or felt right after the shooting, but said he “realized what had happened” and was “confident I did not hit anyone innocent.”

In an Instagram post, Reinoehl also self-identified as “100% ANTIFA all the way,” and called the “protesters and antifa” supporters his “brothers in arms.” Reinoehl also claimed in the social media post to have once been in the Army, but The New York Times reports that an Army official was unable to find his service record.

“Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight. There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! Even if some of them are too ignorant to realize what antifa truly stands for,” Reinoehl wrote.

“We do not want violence but we will not run from it either! If the police continue to pick on and beat up innocent citizens that are peacefully voicing their objections, it must be met with equal force! We are currently living through a crucial point in Humanities evolution. We truly have an opportunity right now to fix everything. But it will be a fight like no other! It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties. I was in the army and I hated it. I did not feel like fighting for them would ever be a good cause. Today’s protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms. This is a Cause to fight for This truly is fighting for my country,” he continued.

“I have children that need to live in a world run by Common Sense and human decency. And I will do anything to make sure that happens. Now is the time to change the course of humanity. If we fold now just because they show some Force we will be lost for another hundred years. And I don’t think the planet will let us live that long if we don’t straighten shit up. Please be safe strong and United. I love you all❤️💪🙏 #Antifa #blaklivesmatter #f**kthepolice,” he concluded.

