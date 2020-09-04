https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barr-portland-reinoehl-portland/2020/09/04/id/985549

Attorney General William Bar Bill Barr on Friday hailed law enforcement for tracking down and killing a self-described antifa member suspected of killing a right-wing activist in Portland, Ore.

In a statement, Barr declared the “streets of our cities are safer” after the death of Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48.

“The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs,” Barr said.

Reinoehl was a suspect in the shooting death of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer. Reinoehl, described as an Army veteran and father of two, admitted to the shooting in a video interview with Vice News.

The shooting occurred during a clash between supporters of President Donald Trump and protesters demonstrating against police brutality in Portland on Aug. 29 In the Vice interview, Reinoehl says he’s “100% anti-fascist “ but that he doesn’t consider himself a member of antifa or any other group. He also called the shooting “totally justified.”

“I applaud the outstanding cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement, particularly the fugitive task force team that located Reinoehl and prevented him from escaping justice,” Barr said in the statement.

“Reinoehl fled to Washington State, where he was located yesterday by members of a fugitive task force led by the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement partners,” Barr said.

“When Reinoehl attempted to escape arrest and produced a firearm, he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

