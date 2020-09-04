https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-biden-answers-softball-questions

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden gave remarks today from his home state of Delaware, taking some seriously softball questions on QAnon and the widely debunked hit piece in The Atlantic that claimed that Trump said mean things about America’s heroic fallen military men and women.

When asked what he would say to QAnon supporters, and their belief that “there is sex trafficking and conspiracy against President Trump” Biden suggested that they get mental health.

“I’d recommend that the people who believe it take advantage of it while it still exists in the Affordable Care Act. It’s bizarre,” he said.

A real question a “journalist” just asked Joe Biden: “What would you say to the supporters of the QAnon people who believe in that conspiracy?” pic.twitter.com/4U3qClB3wL — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 4, 2020

A reporter commented “this morning in reference to that article in The Atlantic in a call convened by your campaign, Khizr Khan said that the comments demonstrated that ‘President Trump’s life is a testament to selfishness’ and that his ‘soul is that of a coward.’ You’ve talked about this is a different view as how you see the job as president.”

As it turns out, this was an Atlantic reporter. https://t.co/89Roum0y95 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020

Biden was asked: “But when you heard these words… what does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?”

Biden then remarked on the President’s soul, saying “I’m gonna try to be measured in my response. If it’s true, and based on all the things he’s said I believe the article is true, I’d ask you all the rhetorical question, how would you feel?” And played on the sympathies of miltary families and the hardship they face in having children and loved ones serve the nation.

“It’s deplorable,” he said of the president’s soul, and the comments that he may very well not have made.

Biden said he’s “never been as disappointed” in his whole career with a “leader… president or otherwise.” He said if the article is true, and that he believes that it is, “it is damnable.”

First question to Joe Biden came from Atlantic staff writer @IsaacDovere who asked Biden to respond to reporting by the Atlantic: Question: “What does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?” pic.twitter.com/7Vxp26iCdU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2020

Biden read from the teleprompter so thoroughly that after reading one section, he read “end of quote.”

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim? Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of politics. If it’s on the teleprompter he will read it. Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed… no wonder China desperately wants him to win! pic.twitter.com/Q4EWZwJkUv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2020

The super easy questions Biden took from press were mocked by many on Twitter, who wrote up their own questions from the Democratic nominee. Dan Bongino would have asked just how Biden is able to be so amazing to “obtain such an exalted status with your busy schedule?”

“Mr. Biden, you’re a hero to so many around the globe. You’re loved and worshipped by adoring crowds everywhere. How did you manage to obtain such an exalted status with your busy schedule?” #BidenPressQuestions — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 4, 2020

One wonders what the teleprompter would have had to say to that.

A list of the questions was posted by Fox News and Washington Examiner contributor Byron York. They included:

“Do you worry that [Trump’s] rhetoric will deter Americans from wearing masks?”

“Have you been tested for COVID-19?” and “Do you know when you will have another COVID test?”

Many of the questions for Joe Biden after his remarks today consisted of reporters asking Biden to elaborate on how bad Trump is. A list (not exact quotes): pic.twitter.com/0ixZlVcItz — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

