77-year-old Joe Biden emerged from his basement Friday and shuffled over to a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.

The so-called ‘reporters’ or as we here at TGP like to call them ‘stenographers’ asked Joe Biden a series of softball questions.

The first question to Joe Biden came from Atlantic writer Isaac Dovere who asked Biden to respond to the junk hit piece on Trump (from 2018) written by…. The Atlantic.

In the garbage report writer Jeffrey Goldberg uses anonymous sources to accuse President Trump of disparaging US veterans and war heroes.

“What does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?” he asked Biden.

Seriously?

The years-old junk report by The Atlantic was debunked by redacted FOIA docs that were released proving the trip to the WW I cemetery in France was canceled due to bad weather.

Biden was in really bad shape on Friday. He was breathing heavily, speaking slowly, botched a dramatic line and mispronounced “backbone.”

WATCH:

First question to Joe Biden came from Atlantic staff writer @IsaacDovere who asked Biden to respond to reporting by the Atlantic: Question: “What does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?” pic.twitter.com/7Vxp26iCdU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2020

Another softball question:

“There are people out there who are supporting you or are inclined to not vote for the president who would be inclined to say why isn’t Joe Biden angrier about all of this?”

Biden struggled through his answer.

This was painful to watch:

Another question to Joe Biden: “There are people out there who are supporting you or are inclined to not vote for the president who would be inclined to say why isn’t Joe Biden angrier about all of this?” pic.twitter.com/LTDpxb6bAb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2020

The what?

WATCH:

The what? pic.twitter.com/e8kbRPAdEO — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2020

