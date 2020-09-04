https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515170-biden-confirms-hes-been-tested-for-covid-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenOvernight Defense: Critics continue to swipe at Trump over his alleged comments on fallen troops l Trump says he won’t cut funding for Stars and Stripes Trump rips media for soft treatment of Biden: Questions ‘meant for a child’ Poll: 2 in 3 voters say it’s ‘likely’ that people lie when taking political surveys MORE confirmed to reporters that he’s been tested for COVID-19 since the start of the campaign and will be consistently tested in the coming months.

“They’re going to do it on a regular basis,” the former vice president said during a news conference.

Biden added that Secret Service agents are assigned to protect him, and “everyone” else who comes into his home is tested beforehand. He did not specify what day he would be tested next.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just, ‘yes, sir,’ show up and put my head back,” Biden said. “I imagine it’ll be sometime this week, but it will be on a regular basis.”

During the rest of the press conference Biden took swipes at President Trump Donald John TrumpDHS to label white supremacists as the ‘most persistent and lethal threat’ to the US: report Buttigieg slams Trump over comments on fallen soldiers: ‘He must think we’re all suckers’ White House tells federal agencies to cancel ‘divisive’ racial sensitivity training: report MORE over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his rhetoric around mail-in voting.

Trump has been a critic of voting by mail, saying without evidence that it leads to widespread voter fraud.

Trump also said several times this week that people should vote both by mail and in-person just in case their ballot isn’t received. Biden noted that voting twice “is a felony,” and said Trump’s comments “undermine the legitimacy of our democratic process and it’s dangerous.”

“I think it’s all designed to create so much chaos that no matter what the outcome of the election is that it’s thrown up into the air,” Biden said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

