There’s a trend lately and for a while now for Trump supporters to go after Joe Biden’s declining mental acuity. He is no longer just a gaffe machine. He’s actually embarrassing himself on a daily basis with intellectual challenges that are becoming more and more apparent. It seems like a strong approach, but as Jeff and JD discussed in the latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast, Trump supporters should be focused on Biden’s policies.

This may be the first time in history that a major party presidential candidate is doing everything they can to NOT talk about their own policy proposals. The entirety of the Biden campaign’s messaging is to settle for Biden because he isn’t President Trump. It’s a silly strategy on the surface, but there’s a reason they’re employing it. If they were to focus on the issues and his policy proposals, they would actually lose voters faster. That’s how far to the left their ideology has become.

Mainstream media isn’t going to focus on it. They’re not going to ask the right questions or report the right stories. The Biden campaign isn’t going to promote it. Democrats in general are avoiding the topic. That all means it’s incumbent on conservatives and Trump supporters to highlight Biden’s radical ideology and policy proposals so moderates and Independents are aware of how far to the left Joe Biden has gone.

He’s not longer a common-sense moderate. Whether by choice or because he’s held hostage by the Democratic Party’s far left wing, his policies have made President Obama’s policies seem almost conservative. That’s why they won’t talk about it. They want to sneak him in based on hatred for President Trump rather than trust in Joe Biden

Anyone being honest with themselves knows Joe Biden is not mentally capable of being president. Hammering that message is beating a dead horse. We need to point out how radical his policies are. That’s the winning message for President Trump.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

