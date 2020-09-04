https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-clinton-trump-sandbags-white-house

Former President Bill Clinton said President Donald Trump will “be stacking sandbags in front the White House” while Democrat Joe Biden is being sworn in as president next January — yet another propagation of the conspiracy theory that Trump won’t give up the presidency if he loses the election.

The comment came during an Instagram Live video interview Tuesday conducted by White House correspondent April Ryan, which also included Clinton’s wife, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Toward the end of the interview Ryan suggested that inauguration TV coverage would include a “split-screen” of Biden being sworn in and “the military going in” to pry open Trump’s “orange-knuckle” grip upon the Oval Office desk.

“I was just thinking … he probably won’t even come to Biden’s inauguration,” Bill Clinton responded. “He’ll be stacking sandbags in front of the White House.”

What else was said during the interview?

Ryan — long known for her deep dislike of Trump — amazingly referred to herself as “objective” and still found time to attack Fox News, characterize America in 2020 as “almost like a third-world country,” and accuse Trump of “stoking a race war” with “ground zero” in Portland.

“Am I wrong?” she said.

Bill Clinton replied that she’s not wrong, and Hillary Clinton said Ryan is “profoundly right” that “fear” is a major weapon Trump uses.

Bill Clinton noted Trump’s “proven ability to manipulate the psyche of the people that he is trying to scare the hell out of. This is a person who says, ‘OK, I can’t win on my own, but people will believe whatever I tell them as long as it’s bad.'”

The former president also said Trump “can’t live without somebody to badmouth,” and without that dynamic “he’d have to get up every morning and decide to go to work and figure out what to do. And that’s boring … he doesn’t know how to do it.”

Hillary Clinton jumped in to note former first lady Michelle Obama’s point during the Democratic National Convention that Trump “doesn’t know how to be president. All he knows to do is be a reality TV star, and that’s what he’s going to continue to do.”

Bill Clinton conceded that Trump “cannot help who he is” but added that Trump also sees the American people as “suckers” who will buy anything he’s selling.

“He believes he can say anything and make it work. He believes he can do anything, and no one will stop it,” he said.

‘The other side is going to cheat and sneak and try to do everything they possibly can’

The Clintons not surprisingly sounded the alarm to vote Trump out of office in November.

“The only answer is to beat this guy,” Bill Clinton said. “There is no other answer.”

Hillary Clinton added that Trump “is a clear and present danger to our freedoms, our liberties, our unity, and we’ve got to defeat him.” She also said people have to vote for Biden in overwhelming numbers as though their “lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

Still, Bill Clinton worried about the Trump camp, saying its members are “cold-blooded calculating people.”

“I believe the other side is going to cheat and sneak and try to do everything they possibly can,” Hillary Clinton added, underscoring her recent advice to Biden to not concede the election “under any circumstances.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

