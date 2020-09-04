https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/4851080/

President Trump’s approval rating among likely voters reached its pre-coronavirus high of 52% on Friday, including an astonishing 45% of blacks, according to Rasmussen’s daily presidential tracking poll.

Rasmussen had Barack Obama at 47% approval at the same point in his presidency. And Obama and George W. Bush were both under 51% approval on the day they won.

The tracking poll on Friday found 42% “strongly approve” and 42% “strongly disapprove” of Trump’s performance.

For Friday September 4, 2020 National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS – 52% GOP LV App – 81% Dem LV App – 25% Ind LV App – 52% Men LV App – 51% Women LV App – 52% White LV App – 51% Black Total LV App – 45% ! Other Non-White Total LV App – 57% ! https://t.co/0AUkoKKQg7 pic.twitter.com/kCNgC51ngy — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 4, 2020

TRENDING: Dems outline strategy to take presidential race – AFTER Election Day!

A Zogby Analytics poll on Aug. 26 also had Trump’s approval at 52% along with 36% approval among blacks.

A poll released Aug. 31 by a separate company, Zogby Strategies found one in five likely black voters supporting President Trump.

That’s nearly twice what Trump campaign officials believe is needed to win in November, wrote the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

He noted the survey was taken after last week’s Republican National Convention featuring many minority speakers.

As WND reported, black speakers at the Republican National Convention recounted Trump’s accomplishments for the black community over the past three years in contrast to Joe Biden’s 47 years in Washington.

Among Trump’s successes for blacks are are the lowest unemployment rate ever, the prison and criminal sentence-reforming First Step Act, the “opportunity zones” that incentivize investment in poor areas, permanent funding for historically black colleges and universities, and promoting school choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

