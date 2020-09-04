https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/09/04/blm-protesters-halt-senator-loefflers-campaign-event-tom-cotton-georgia/

Senator Kelly Loeffler is not a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. As a matter of fact, she is a vocal critic of the movement. She is running for a full term in the U.S. Senate, having been selected as the successor of Johnny Isakson on December 4, 2019. On Thursday her campaign event was cut short due to an interruption by BLM protesters.

The event was held at the Sawnee Mountain Park community building in Cumming, Georgia. She was joined by Senator Tom Cotton as well as some local officials. As she began to speak about Black Lives Matter, two black female protesters, Triana Arnold James, and Nselaa Ward shouted questions and then began to chant “Black Lives Matter” while holding up t-shirts with the same message. One of the women was a former candidate for the state Senate. The two women were able to disrupt the event and Loeffler and Cotton left.

Before they left, some of Loeffler’s supporters were able to speak and get pictures with her and Cotton while others argued with the protesters. Some began their own chants, including “Kelly! Kelly!” and “All Lives Matter.” It wasn’t a large outdoor event, it was a normal-looking indoor event at a community center so I wondered why security didn’t just remove the two women and let Loeffler continue her remarks. Police refused to remove the women because it was in a public park building.

The two protesters wanted to interrupt Loeffler as she spoke about BLM protesters and others who riot during protests. While she does address Black Lives Matter, she has legislation that addresses all those who riot during protests, not just BLM members. She began talking about her newly proposed legislation, which would withhold funding from district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crimes arising from protests. It is called the Holding Rioters Accountable Act. It’s a message in support of law and order.

“This applies to any rioters, looters, arson, anything that is unlawful,” Loeffler said. “We have to enforce the law. We have district attorneys who aren’t enforcing the law. We need to make sure that they’re accountable.” Not all the troublemakers are associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler said the legislation targets anyone inciting violence. “They’re destroying property,” Loeffler said. “They’re burning it down. They’re tearing down statues, defacing statues or defacing property. They’re injuring our law enforcement officers.” There are many who strongly oppose the senator’s comments on Black Lives Matter, including protesters who interrupted her event, but she’s not backing down. “What I’m standing up for is the right of everyone to express themselves,” she said. “I was very clear that the life of every African American matters. There’s no place for racism in this country. But this cancel culture is out of control.”

Fulton County’s newly elected district attorney, Fani Willis, a black woman, gave a statement about Loeffler’s proposed legislation. She accused Senator Loeffler of grandstanding and dividing people.

As I stated during my campaign, I will hold everyone – whether they be an elected official, a police officer, or a member of the public – to the same standard. We will evaluate every case based on the facts and the law and do our best to get justice and fairness for everyone involved. As an experienced prosecutor, I would say to politicians to stop grandstanding and dividing people for political gain. This legislation sounds like it is motivated by Senator Loeffler’s campaign to keep her Senate seat rather than any actual problem it seeks to solve. In Fulton County, we will make decisions based on what is just and right, not divisive politics.

This issue isn’t a new one for Loeffler. She is a co-owner of WNBA’s Atlanta Dream and previously caused a stir over her opposition to the BLM protests that get out of hand. The Dream team members retaliated against her stance by wearing “Vote Warnock” t-shirts on Aug. 14 after Loeffler voiced her opposition to the social justice plans by the WNBA league. Warnock is a Democrat opponent.

Every time protesters interrupt events or use stunts like wearing a political candidate’s t-shirt while showing up for a basketball game, Loeffler’s proven to be right – cancel culture is out of control. BLM has no room for anyone other than blind supporters. The Marxists who founded the organization turn a blind eye to the violence that breaks out. Democrats and other politicians are too afraid to speak up against bad actors. Look how long it took Sleepy Joe to speak out about the riots and destruction in cities across the country. Even then, he still didn’t say the name of Antifa or address professional agitators.

In the House, Rep. Jim Banks has introduced legislation, Support Peaceful Protest Act, to address riots that end with no prosecutions from local officials who are responsible for public safety.

Sorry, liberal mob. Kelly’s not backing down. And neither am I. https://t.co/QasNPomWtA — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 3, 2020

