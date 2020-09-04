https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-economy-booms-as-unemployment-rate-drops-to-single-digits-dow-futures-soar

The U.S. economy is roaring back during the home stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign as nearly 1.4 million new jobs were added in August and the unemployment rate dropped to single digits.

“Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million in August and the unemployment rate tumbled to 8.4% as the U.S. economy continued to climb its way out of the pandemic downturn,” CNBC reported. “The unemployment rate was by far the lowest since the coronavirus shutdown in March, according to Labor Department figures released Friday.”

Dow futures shot up by 200 points in response to the news, or .7%, while S&P 500 futures surged .3%.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

