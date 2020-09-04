https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-far-left-black-lives-matter-storms-rochester-people-climb-on-homes-trash-businesses

Far-left Black Lives Matter activists stormed Rochester, New York, on Friday night, climbing on people’s homes in residential neighborhoods and trashing businesses.

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong tweeted out a video purportedly taken from the scene, writing: “Black Lives Matter activists are now climbing onto people’s homes in Rochester.”

WATCH:

Black Lives Matter activists are now climbing onto people’s homes in Rochester. pic.twitter.com/JffhYf4nzf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

Others videos showed people being harassed, businesses being trashed, and property being destroyed.

WATCH:

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants”, tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

