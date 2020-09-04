https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-defunds-white-privilege-racism

The Trump administration plans to ban training programs at government agencies that teach that the United States is inherently racist, including concepts of “white privilege” and “critical race theory.”

The announcement was made in a memorandum released late on Friday by Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“The President has directed me to ensure that Federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions,” the memo read.

“Accordingly, to that end, the Office of Management and Budget will shortly issue more detailed guidance on implementing the President’s directive,” he continued.

“In the meantime, all agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privilege,’ or any training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil,” the memo read. “In addition, all agencies should begin to identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts and/or to divert Federal dollars away from these un-American propaganda training sessions.”

The plan is sure to draw much criticism and ire from those on the left who have made white privilege and critical race theory an essential part of their political agenda.

Biden accused of white privilege

Trump’s Democratic presidential opponent even faced accusations of white privilege when Charlamagne Tha God, the influential black talk radio show host, hurled racial claims against the candidate in July.

“Joe Biden fumbles all the time, because Joe Biden suffers from old white male entitlement,” said the host.

“Where he can’t simply say, ‘I was wrong,’ or he can’t simply say, ‘I’m sorry,’ or he can’t simply say, ‘hey I thought this way at one time, but now I think a different way,’ instead of him admitting that some of the things that he actually did was wrong,” he concluded.

Here’s more about white privilege:

[embedded content]

Does He Pass?! Glenn Beck Takes the WHITE PRIVILEGE Test! | Glenn TV



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

